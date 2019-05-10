Pakistani farmers to be get trained from China: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said Pakistani farmers would be get trained from China for acquaintance with the technology, ARY News reported.

He said this in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad. Senior officials of Farmers Association of Pakistan were also present on this occasion. They exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China for revolutionary changes in agriculture sector.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan was in contact with Chinese agricultural companies.

The Chinese ambassador assured of every possible cooperation for betterment of agriculture sector in Pakistan.

On May 3, in a bid to boost agriculture sector, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan here had announced that agriculture tubewells in Balochistan would be exempted from load shedding.

This Omar Ayub said in a meeting of Senate’s Standing Committee on Power which held in Islamabad today with Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak in the chair.

Omar Ayub Khan had underscored the need for new power plants to tackle power shortage in the country. He had further said that the government had eliminated power theft in Sehwan Sharif and added that now there was zero load-shedding in the area.

