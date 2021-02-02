Pakistan, foreign climbers plan to ascend K2 on February 05

SKARDU: Pakistani and foreign climbers have once again announced to climb the second highest peak in the globe, K2, on February 05 after their first attempt to ascend it without oxygen failed in January owing to harsh weather conditions, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The announcement came from both John Snorri, a mountaineer from Iceland, and renowned Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

John Snorri in his Instagram post said that they were aiming for the summit in the morning of the 5th February.

Sharing their plan to ascend the mountain, he said that on February 03 at 04:00 am, they would start their climbing and go from base camp to camp 2. “Our C2 is located under House of chimney. We will rest there overnight.”

“Next morning on the 4th at 08.00 PKT we go from C2 up the Black Pyramid to regular camp 3 and rest there over the day.” He further shared that Pakistani climbers Sajid Sadpara and Muhammad Ali Sadpara would also accompany him.

Thanks friends for your birthday wishes. There was little time to celebrate since we are getting ready to leave base camp tomorrow at 4am. We are excited and ready to do this. Keep us in your prayers. Thanks pic.twitter.com/JxHSuhRB7i — Muhammad Ali Sadpara (@ali_sadpara) February 2, 2021



Muhammad Ali Sadpara also took to Twitter to announce the climb saying that they are getting ready to leave base camp tomorrow at 4:00 am. “We are excited and ready to do this. Keep us in your prayers.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with his team postponed the expedition to ascent the second highest mountain of the world, K2 without oxygen, due to strong snowy winds on January 25.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with his son Sajjid announced to hoist the Pakistan flag at the K2 peak on January 25 after scaling the second highest peak of the globe.

The expedition was postponed due to bad winter as they decided to continue their attempt to summit the mountain after the normalization of snowy winds.

