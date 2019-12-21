Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash becomes the best Esports player of 2019

Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash who put the country on the map for esports has bagged three wins at the ESPN Esports awards.

The awards took place on Friday where Ash won the Best Player award in both the fan’s poll and ESPN’s choice.

He is also the first-runner up of ESPN’s Best moment of the year award in the fan’s poll for his EVO wins.

Ash has come a long way despite the odds and worst travel experience in esports history.

The Pakistani Tekken 7 phenom had never competed in a major international tournament before October 2018. But now at the end of 2019, he is an international star and the only person to ever win the Evolution Championship Series Japan and its American counterpart in the same year.

He not only became Tekken’s top player for most of 2019 but inspired other Pakistani players who competed internationally and found success as the year went on.

Comments

comments