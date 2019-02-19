Pakistani high commissioner calls on Sri Lankan higher education minister

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of Pakistan Major General (retd) Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat on Tuesday called on Sri Lankan Minister for City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education Rauff Hakeem at the ministry on Friday, said a press release received here on Tuesday from Colombo.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest and cooperation were discussed. The high commissioner informed the minister about Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme under which numerous scholarships will be provided to Sri Lankan students in various fields.

He apprised the minister about prospects of establishing the Taxila Gandhara Civilisation Study Centre at the University of Colombo. The high commissioner also informed the minister that, with the view to highlight Gandhara Heritage and cultural links between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the high commission of Pakistan will be organising an international seminar in collaboration with the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka in March this year.

The minister for city planning, water supply and higher education lauded the efforts of the High Commission and the government of Pakistan for providing enormous opportunities to Sri Lankan youth for capacity building.

