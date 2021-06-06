16 Pakistani institutes among Asia’s top universities

At least 16 universities from Pakistan have made it to the top 500 in this year’s Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings.

This year’s ranking of the top Asian universities features more than 500 institutions. As many as 16 universities from Pakistan have made it to the ranking.

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), NUST, University of Punjab, COMSAT University Islamabad, University of Punjab, University of Peshawar, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, University of Sargodha are ranked among the top 500 universities.

China’s Tsinghua University finished at the top, followed by Peking University at No. 2 and National University of Singapore in third place.

Universities are judged across all their core missions, teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

