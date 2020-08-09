Pakistani labourers given free air tickets in UAE

Two hundreds Pakistani labourers have been given free air tickets with the efforts of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis to facilitate them to travel back to home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The efforts of SAPM Zulfiqar Bukhari bear fruit as a prominent Emirati businessman and Khaleej Times owner Suhail Galadari had announced financial aid of Rs10 million for the stranded Pakistanis in UAE.

With the support of Suhail Galadari, 200 free air tickets were distributed among Pakistani labourers who will land in Islamabad and Multan through the special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday (today).

The Emirati businessman had promised to make arrangements for the pakistani labourers during his meeting with Zulfiqar Bukhari at Khaleej Times headquarters on July 25.

