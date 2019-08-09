ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani advocate, Azhar Siddiq, has written to Indian Supreme Court, asking for a suo moto action against the revocation of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir.

As per details, the advocate wrote a letter to the registrar of the Indian SC, arguing that the special status of Kashmir can not be changed without the permission of the state assembly in the light of Indian Supreme Court’s verdict and the Constitution.

The Indian presidential ordinance over the status of Kashmir is in the violation of the Indian constitution, the letter read.”Article 370 can not be scrapped through a presidential ordinance.”

The Indian Supreme Court has declared any such amendment in Article 370 as null and void, the lawyer maintained in his letter.

“Abolishing Article 370 has negated Shimal Agreement as well as resolutions of the United Nations on the Kashmir dispute.”

The letter requested the apex court of India to take suo moto notice against undermining the legal right of Kashmiris. It further asked for access to the Supreme Court, so that Pakistani lawyers may fight this case.

On August 5, the Indian government revoked Article 370 and 35A through a rushed presidential decree form its constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

