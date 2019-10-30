Pakistani makeup artist and stylist Shoaib Khan has recreated Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix’s villainous look from Joker.

He shared the look recreated to perfection on Instagram–painted white face, donning red coat, sporting green hair with the iconic facial expression of the character.

Sharing how an artist works with dedication despite what’s going on in his life, he said “Being an artist we feel every emotion more than any other person, and you can see those emotions through our work… No matter what’s going on in our lives we still have to be at work on time and do our work with all the dedication.”

He added “Sometimes I want to cry, sometimes I want to take a day off and sometimes I just want to go with the flow and with all these things I feel that we gather our reactions inside somewhere and we don’t take them out or we don’t react on certain things.”

Khan said he recreated the look incorporating all kinds of emotions of the supervillain because he can relate to Joker. “Recently I watched joker and I don’t know I felt that this story is telling lots of people’s stories and I could relate to it.”

The artist earlier recreated Angelina’s Jolie’s look from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

