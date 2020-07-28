Pakistani man tortured to death in Indian prison

KARACHI: A Pakistani fisherman was tortured to death in an Indian prison after he was arrested and jailed over mistakenly entering into the neighbouring country’s waters, ARY NEWS reported.

The fisherman Abdul Karim was a resident of the Bhit Island area of Kemari in Karachi and was arrested on January 04 along with other fishermen from Indian waters.

He was tortured badly by the Indian authorities during his captivity at the Jaipur prison.

The body of the fisherman was handed over to the Pakistani authorities at Wagah Border in Lahore and is being shifted to Karachi via an ambulance.

He is survived by a widow and three children.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian authorities are blamed for torturing inmates, especially Pakistani fishermen, who mistakenly enter Indian waters.

In April 2019, at least four Pakistani prisoners were killed in Indian jails during a short span of one month.

On 26 April, a Pakistani national died while in Indian custody, a spokesperson of Fishermen’s Co-operative Society said.

The spokesperson said that a Pakistani fisherman, Muhammad Sohail died in an Indian jail and added that he was the fourth Pakistani, who died in Indian custody during a short span of one month.

He said,” Muhammad Sohail went for fishing over two years ago and was taken into custody by Indian forces on October 2, 2016, over mistakenly entering into Indian waters.”

The spokesperson said that the reasons for his death were not known yet and added that it would take three to four days to bring his body back to Pakistan.

He said that Muhammad Sohail was a resident of Muhammadi Colony in Karachi. The spokesperson further said that at least 108 Pakistani fishermen were still imprisoned in different jails of India.

