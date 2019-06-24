Web Analytics
Pakistani mangoes become centre of attention in UAE markets

Pakistani mangoes have hit the UAE markets with the first shipment arriving in Dubai.

According to sources, the first shipment in Dubai’s Al Aweer Fruit Market were sold out within a few days of arrival.

Earliest varieties of Pakistani mangoes, Sindhri and Almas, have made their way to Dubai. Sindhri is often considered as one of the best varieties of mangoes in the world because of its unique taste and size.

The first shipment of Pakistani mangoes usually arrives in Dubai by the third week of May and by the first week of June the fully ripe fruit hits the shelves of the supermarkets.

Read More: Everything you need to know about mangoes this season

Sindhri, Dasheri, Anwar Ratol, Chaunsa and Kala Chaunsa from Pakistan dominate the UAE’s fruits shelves until September.

