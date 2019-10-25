Pakistani models steal limelight at fashion show with ‘Joker’ walk

Pakistani actors turned models for a local designer at a fashion show where they stole the limelight with their Joker walk and dance moves.

The designer chose his theme after the extremely popular thriller film. The showstoppers included actors Asad Siddiqui, Shehzad Sheikh, Ali Safina, Agha Ali, Fahad Mirza and Muneeb Butt.

Donning bright-coloured suits, the squad sure knew how to put a show. They mesmerized the audience with an entertaining and energetic ramp walk.

Asad, Shehzad and Ali’s entry copying Joaquin Phoenix’s iconic Joker walk and grooving to the songs of the movie was a treat for the eyes.

The Surkh Chandni actor shared a sweet moment with his wife Zara Noor Abbas who was sitting in the audience. She completed his look with a scarf.

Khudparast actor’s sister Momal Sheikh was also seen cheering for him.

