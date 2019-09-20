Pakistani models to walk the ramp at Milan Fashion Week

Two Pakistani models Mushk Kaleem and Alicia Khan are all set to shine at the Milan Fashion Week.

The duo will walk the ramp for Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean on September 21.

Stella is recognised as the first Black Italian designer and is considered to be Giorgio Armani’s protégé.

The designer’s upcoming collection will feature handicrafts from northern Pakistan. Her collection in collaboration with UNIDO will pay homage to Pakistan’s culture. She visited the country earlier this year to select the models for donning her collection.

Mushk posted updates of her enroute Italy and shared the exciting news with her fans. She termed it as a defining moment of Pakistan’s fashion industry.

“I feel so immensely honored and proud to represent Pakistan at the Milan Fashion Week 2019!,” she wrote.

The model added “I’ve been given this unbelievable opportunity to walk for @stellajean_sj_ [Stella Jean], who collaborated with UNIDO, and paid a heartfelt homage to our culture by infusing the embroidery done by women of Pakistan in the northern areas.”

On being selected by the Forbes featured designer, Alicia Khan shared it’s a dream come true moment for her.

“Proud to represent my country, Pakistan & extremely honoured to be present there,” she wrote.

Khan said she feels special to have been given the opportunity to”walk for the Forbes featured designer, Stella Jean who has collaborated with UNIDO, & granted recognition to our culture by including the embroidery by northern Pakistani women as an essential element in her collection.”

The fashion week takes place between September 17 to 23.

