Pakistani nation has capacity to defend rights of Kashmiris: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that the Pakistani nation has the capacity to defend the rights of Kashmiri people.

In his message on Defense and Martyrs Day, he said on this day “we are also expressing solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Kashmiris categorically reject the Indian illegal and unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistani nation is observing Defence and Martyrs Day today to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis, and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

This Defense and Martyrs Day is also being marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day to show support of Pakistani nation to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir who have been under lockdown for over a month now.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the offices throughout the country will be closed by 3 pm to mark the day and show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

