Pakistani national goes missing in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani national, who went to install stabilizer in Kandhar Base hospital, goes missing in Afghanistan, from October 5, ARY News reported on Monday.

In this connection, the Pakistani authorities have informed the Afghan authorities by penning a letter about the disappearance of Syed Farukh Hussain Shah.

According to the letter, Shah went to Afghanistan to install a stabilizer in Kandhar Base hospital on the invitation of his company. He had left for the airport on October 5, from his company’s office situated in Kabul, but never reached there and gone missing, the letter reads.

Pakistan has asked the Afghan authorities to search its missing national.

Back in the month of August, two Pakistani nationals were kidnapped and subjected to severe torture by the personnel of the Afghan Intelligence Agency.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of KP police, Tahir Khan Dawar, who was kidnapped from Islamabad’s G-10/4 area on Oct 26, was murdered in Afghanistan as his tortured body was found in Dur Baba district of Nangarhar province.

Afghan authorities had handed over the mortal remains of the martyred cop to a Pakistani delegation at Torkham border crossing this evening after which the body was brought to Peshawar.

