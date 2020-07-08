Pakistani passport up six places on global index-2020

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of the government’s positive policies, the green passport has been ranked at 192 in the annual ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ranking of Pakistani passport has improved by six spots in the Individual Passport Power Ranking (IPPR) 2020.

The list has been issued by the ‘Passport Index’, the world’s leading passport ranking website. The list is based on how many destinations the holder can enter without a visa.

Japan secured the top spot this year, with an access to 117 countries without a visa, New Zealand stood on second position with an access to 116 countries, Finland on third position and Australia secured the fourth position.

Read More: Pakistan climbs 28 ranks in Ease of Doing Business Index

Last year in October, Pakistan had climbed 28 ranks on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 to gain 108th position.

The country had also secured a place among top ten global business climate reformers.

Pakistan ranking 136 previously, carried out reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking to 108, the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, annual report released on Thursday had quoted as saying.

Comments

comments