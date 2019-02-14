Pakistani man on a deathbed in UK breathes his last

BIRMINGHAM: Nasrullah Khan, a 38-year-old Pakistani man, who was under treatment in the United Kingdom for a terminal heart condition, breathed his last on Thursday evening, ARY News reported.

A father of two, Khan’s illness was declared untreatable by doctors in the UK. With weeks left to live, he was told to pay more than £30,000 for his end-of-life care at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He was refused a lifesaving transplant just before Christmas because of his immigration status.

Consequently, he had requested the British High Commission in Islamabad to grant visas to his family so he could meet them one last time and his request was granted.

Khan entered the UK as a visitor with ‘entry clearance’ that expired in 2011 but remained in the UK without appropriate leave.

“It is nine years since I last saw my 11-year-old son and my nine-year-old son,” he had told ARY News last month.

He was being administered palliative care but was told he would have to foot the bill, which is thought to run into tens of thousands of pounds, even though it is likely to be issued after his death.

