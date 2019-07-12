ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced that Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for Hajj would start departing for Makkah from Madina today, ARY News reported on Friday.

The spokesman revealed that 581 Hajj hopefuls would depart through 15 luxury buses from the holy city of Makkah to the sacred land of Medina.

Continuing on, he added: “24,287 Pakistani intending pilgrims have reached Madina, while 3,857 more will be arriving by tonight through 14 flights.”

The Spokesperson also apprised in a statement that a ‘Lost and Found department’ had been established by the Ministry which had recovered 655 bags and has handed them to their respective Hujjaj.

He also told about 39 intending pilgrims, who lost their way in the country and were successfully found and taken to their residencies.

It was also told during the briefing that 27 private Hajj operators had been monitored and their arrangements were declared as adequate.

The Spokesperson added that 1,305 patients had been treated under the umbrella of Pakistan Hajj Mission thus far.

He said all the departments of Ministry of Religious Affairs were fully functioning to facilitate the Hajj hopefuls in their religious journey.

