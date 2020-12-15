Pakistani rupee depreciates by 12 paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs0.12 against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at Rs160.59 against the greenback.

The local unit had finished Rs160.47 against the US dollar yesterday.

In November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Comments

comments