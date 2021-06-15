Web Analytics
Rupee extends losses against US dollar

Pakistani Rupee Depreciate

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 60 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit closed at Rs156.79 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 60 paisas over previous close of Rs156.19.

The rupee has recovered more than Rs12 during the last ten months since it touched an all-time low of Rs168.43 last year in August.

The local unit has gained considerable ground on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, higher remittances besides less demand of dollar due to the ongoing pandemic.

