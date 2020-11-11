Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistani rupee continues rally against US dollar

pakistani rupee dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee continued to rally against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market by appreciating Rs0.20 on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit strengthened to Rs158.49 against the greenback. The rupee had finished at Rs158.69 against the dollar the other day.

It is noteworthy that Pakistani rupee has become the third best-performing currency in Asia.

The local unit has cumulatively appreciated by over Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback over the past two and a half months since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Economic expert Muzamil Aslam said the depreciation of the dollar will help control inflation and reduce the debt burden on the country. The rupee is stabilising due to an increase in the country’s exchange reserves, he added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Raisani richest member of Balochistan Assembly with Rs21 billion assets

Pakistan

Punjab mulls over to regularize more than 30,000 contract employees: sources

Pakistan

LHC hears brick kiln owners plea against businesses shutdown

Pakistan

Iranian FM lauds Pakistan’s role for regional stability in meeting with COAS


ARY NEWS URDU