KARACHI: Pakistani rupee continued to rally against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market by appreciating Rs0.20 on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit strengthened to Rs158.49 against the greenback. The rupee had finished at Rs158.69 against the dollar the other day.

It is noteworthy that Pakistani rupee has become the third best-performing currency in Asia.

The local unit has cumulatively appreciated by over Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback over the past two and a half months since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Economic expert Muzamil Aslam said the depreciation of the dollar will help control inflation and reduce the debt burden on the country. The rupee is stabilising due to an increase in the country’s exchange reserves, he added.

Comments

comments