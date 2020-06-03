Pakistani rupee recovers to Rs163.89 against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani currency rose Rs1 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to currency dealers, the greenback is trading at 163.89 against the local unit in the interbank market.

The Pakistani rupee also recovered 70 paisa against the dollar in the open market where the greenback is trading at 164.50.

On Tuesday, the dollar was traded as high as 166 in the interbank market but ended at 164.89 with a gain of Rs0.81.

The local currency has been under pressure for the last four sessions for multiple reasons, including the country’s growing need for forex to meet its external obligations.

