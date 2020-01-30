Rupee rises eight paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee rose by eight paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the local unit settled at 154.47 for the day against Wednesday’s closing of 155 against the greenback.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the interbank currency market.

According to a weekly report, the local currency settled at 154.56 against the greenback.

However, the rupee ended slightly weaker against the dollar in the open market, finishing at 155 against the last week’s closing of 154.80

