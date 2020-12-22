Pakistani rupee strengthens against US dollar

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by three paisa against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to currency rates released by the State Bank at the end of today’s trading session, the local unit closed at Rs160.68 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs160.71.

In November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

