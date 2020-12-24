Pakistani rupee strengthens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs0.23 against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

According to currency rates shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the end of today’s trading, the rupee closed at Rs160.32 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs160.55.

In November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Comments

comments