Pakistani rupee strengthens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the United States (US) dollar on Thursday as it appreciated by 30 paisa against the greenback in the interbank.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the dollar closed at Rs158.46 against the local currency as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs158.76.

Also Read: Over 90,000 Roshan Digital Accounts opened in five months: SBP Governor

The local unit has cumulatively appreciated by over Rs10 against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Comments

comments