Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistani rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistani Rupee US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs0.11 (0.7 per cent) against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday.

According to latest update on currency rates released by the State Bank at the end of today’s trading, the local unit closed at Rs160.28 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs160.39.

In November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

FBR wants over Rs2m cash transaction for sale, purchase of property reported

Lifestyle

2020 Rewind: A list of every celeb that tied the knot this year!

Pakistan

PIA starts probe into irregularities in hiring daily wage employees

Pakistan

Govt forms committee to study ‘best’ global census practices


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close