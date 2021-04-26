Pakistani rupee weakens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 26 paisas against the United States (US) dollar on the first day of week’s trading in the interbank market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs154.13 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 26 paisas over the previous close of Rs153.87.

On April 28, the rupee had appreciated to 152.95 against the dollar, hitting a 22-month high.

The rupee has recovered more than Rs15 during the last seven months since it touched an all-time low of Rs168.43 last year in August.

