KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs0.93 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to foreign currency dealers, the rupee weakened at 165.80 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing of Rs164.87 in the interbank market.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recorded a decrease of $266 million in its foreign reserves.

According to the central Bank’s statistics, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 16.7billion in the week ending on June 6. The decrease was attributed to the government’s external debt repayments of $301 million.

Giving a break-up of the foreign reserves position, it said that commercial banks currently hold reserves of upto $6.6 billion.

