Pakistani rupee weakens against US dollar

Pakistani rupee weaken US Dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended weaker against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

The local unit closed at Rs160.47 against the greenback as against Friday’s closing of Rs160.14.


In November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback over the past two and a half months since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

