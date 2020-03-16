Pakistani scientists develop coronavirus testing kit

LAHORE: In a major achievement, Pakistani scientists on Monday claimed to have developed coronavirus testing kit indigenously, ARY News reported.

According to the details, University of the Punjab’s scientists announced that they have developed a much cheaper coronavirus detection kit indigenously.

Talking to journalists, Dr Adrees, a scientist at the university, claimed that they can prepare thousands of coronavirus testing kits in a week if the government provides them raw material.

Meanwhile, University of the Punjab’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed announced to provide free-of-charge test facility for the suspected patients of coronavirus.

He maintained that the university will play its due role for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

Read More: Sindh minister announces reward for ‘whoever develops coronavirus vaccine’

Earlier on March 13, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had announced a prize for any person or research institution that developed a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

“It’s my request to all research laboratories and students to help the government in making a vaccine for COVID-19,” Nasir Hussain Shah had said in a statement.

He had said the provincial government will provide all-out support to the students working on the invention of coronavirus vaccine. “The provincial govt will afford all expenses in this regard,” he had further added.

Comments

comments