Pakistani scientists playing crucial role in combating coronavirus: Fawad

Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the contributions of Pakistani scientists in the fight against novel coronavirus, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that they are playing a crucial role in combating the deadly virus across the globe, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry urged the research institutions to work on affordable versions of ventilators to facilitate the coronavirus patients.

He maintained that only science can save the world from such pandemics.

 

Read More: Pakistani doctor wins hearts for treating coronavirus patients in China

Earlier on February 2, a Pakistani doctor from Jhelum who had volunteered to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan, had got appreciation from Pakistani students and community members residing in China.

Dr Usman, a Pakistani teacher at Changsha Medical College, was the first foreign doctor who had stepped forward to treat infected people in Wuhan as a volunteer.

Taking to Twitter, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan had stated: “We appreciate Dr Muhammad Usman Janjua, a foreign doctor to join the fight against coronavirus in China as a volunteer. He was a teacher from Changsha Medical University, China and hailed from Deena, Jhelum, Pakistan.”

