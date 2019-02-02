Pakistani student engineers country’s first driverless car

Fancy a life-size remote-controlled car like your childhood toy? This Pakistani engineering student might have a solution for you then!

Mushahid Hussain has developed a system that lets you control your car through a smartphone app. The app lets one can park/unpark a car in narrow, crowded spaces without having to worry about bumping into an obstacle.

He says it’s a cheap, local-made alternative to the functionality which is currently only offered by high-end manufacturers.

Biggest challenge, he says, was to maintain the originality of the car to keep its after-sale market intact. All circuits, gears, etc. are on-board solutions which can be uninstalled anytime and installed into another car with ease.

It took him nearly Rs. 7000 and 20 days to complete this project.

Hussain says a scene from the Hollywood movie Fast and Furious 8 inspired him to develop this system.

One can start/stop the engine, steer, shift gears, accelerate/decelerate the car and apply brakes through this app. Cherry on top, you can also honk to alert people about the movement.

