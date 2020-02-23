ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad in a series of tweets on Sunday said most Pakistani students in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, are satisfied with the Chinese government’s measures guaranteeing their “daily lives and studies”.

“The Chinese govt with the Pakistani govt&Embassy in China has established contacts with each Pakistani student to ensure adequate living&medical supplies. Most students are satisfied. We will continue to do our best to take care of them,” it said.

The embassy said the outbreak of COVID-19 is being fully prevented and has turned out positive trend in China.

The outbreak is preventable and controllable and the disease curable, it added.

“We understand the temporary difficulties of Pakistani students in Wuhan. They are with millions of Chinese to prevent and control the epidemic. We will take care of them like our own. They are safe&healthy. Their daily lives&studies are guaranteed. Parents please rest assured.”

(2/4)We understand the temporary difficulties of Pakistani students in Wuhan. They are with millions of Chinese to prevent and control the epidemic.We will take care of them like our own. They are safe&healthy. Their daily lives&studies are guaranteed. Parents please rest assured — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) February 23, 2020

“The suggestions of WHO and health experts are that the safest approach is to stay where you are, as any movement of people will lead to the risk of cross infection.”

Comments

comments