ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that four Pakistani students that had developed coronavirus disease in China were fully recovered now, ARY News reported.

Dr Mirza taking to Twitter confirmed that all four students recovered from the disease and had been discharged from the hospital in China.

“I am pleased to confirm that Alhamdolilah our four students that had developed coronavirus disease in China are now fully recovered and today they have been discharged from the hospital,” he wrote.

Dr Zafar Mirza said medical experts’ teams are present at the airports to observe the passengers from China and not a single suspected case has been found yet.

Meanwhile, the Chinese province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in the death toll on Thursday, as global health experts warned the epidemic could get far worse before it is brought under control.

Health officials in Hubei province said 242 people had died from the flu-like virus on Wednesday, the fastest rise in the daily count since the pathogen was identified in December, and bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 1,310.

But the 2,015 new confirmed cases reported in mainland China on Wednesday was dwarfed by the 14,840 new cases reported in Hubei alone on Thursday, when provincial officials said they had adopted a new methodology for counting infections.

It was not immediately clear how the new methodology affected the results, nor why the death toll rose so sharply.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned any apparent slowdown in the spread of the epidemic should be viewed with “extreme caution”.

