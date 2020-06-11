Pakistani truck artist paints mural to honour George Floyd

A Pakistani truck artist Haider Ali honoured African-American man George Floyd with a stunning mural.

Floyd, was killed by a policeman in Minnesota, United States. His killing has sparked protests across the globe.

Ali painted the the mural in the traditional Pakistani truck art style on the wall of his house in Karachi, Pakistan.

The artist also wrote slogans such as #BlackLivesMatter and #equality around the portrait.

Photos of the incredible mural are doing rounds on social media.

“This artwork not only pays reverence to George Floyd but it pays a tribute to everyone fighting inequality and injustice”, Ali said in an interview.

He further added that Floyd’s barbaric murder reminds him of the hardships of Muslims of Indian Occupied Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar.

He pleaded that the world must raise voice for them too.

