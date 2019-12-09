Number of Pakistani workforce increases in Gulf countries

ISLAMABAD: A significant increase in the number of Pakistani workers is being witnessed in the Gulf countries , as the largest sources of employment, ARY News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiatives started to yielding fruits as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Oman have increased the number of Pakistani workforce.

A large number of Pakistanis have gone to work in Saudi Arabia during the first 10 months of this year. The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) during has assisted over 258,215 Pakistanis to proceed Saudi Arabia for prospective job opportunities in various sectors.

MOPHRD was able to achieve 207% increase in manpower export to Saudi Arabia.

As many as 176,947 Pakistani workers came to the UAE on employment visas during the first 10 months of 2019 registering an increase of 1.7 per cent, while more than 24,000 Pakistanis reached Oman for the employment.

The credit of significant increase in the number of Pakistani labour in the Gulf countries is being given to the Prime Minister Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Syed Zulfi Bukhari.

Bukhari visited the aforesaid countries and requested their leadership to increase the quota of Pakistani workforce.

