Pakistanis in coronavirus-hit Chinese city asked to refrain from traveling

BEIJING: Pakistan’s embassy in China on Monday asked the citizens living in Wuhan, a Chinese city hit by deadly-coronavirus, to strictly follow directives from Chinese health authorities and refrain from leaving the city without particular reason, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message issued on its website, the embassy said that noting the increase in the number of cases and confirmation of human-to-human transmission after the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the Ministry of Health of China has put in additional precautionary measures to reduce the risks associated with the viral infection.

It said that the local government of Wuhan has announced that all public transportation in the city including long-distance travelling shall remain temporarily suspended till further instructions.

“All flights and trains scheduled to depart from Wuhan would remain canceled to reduce the risk of spreading the new virus.”

While advising the Pakistani community members and students in Wuhan, the embassy asked them to comply with the efforts of Chinese health authorities for curbing the spread of the virus; understand the prevention and control measures taken and not to leave the city without any particular reason.

The embassy urged the Pakistani students to remain vigilant and to adopt good personal hygiene practices as instructed by the Ministry of Health of China.

It further said that the officials at the embassy would continue remaining in touch with community members and Pakistani students in Wuhan.

“In case of any reports of viral infection in members of Pakistani community or students, it is requested to cooperate with local health authorities and share immediately the complete information with Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing.”

It further said that the students facing the issue of visa expiry, due to extended stay in the city, may inform their respective universities under intimation to Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing.

