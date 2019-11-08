Pakistanis demand justice for medical student Nimrita Kumari

Pakistanis want justice for medical student Nimrita Kumari after her final autopsy report confirmed she was raped and killed.

Kumari, a final year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16.

According to the final postmortem report released, Kumari’s death was caused by suffocation as asphyxial signs caused by a ligature on the neck were seen during the autopsy. The report confirmed the presence of male DNA samples on her body and clothes.

People took to Twitter to demand that the culprits must be punished.

“The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.”#JusticeForNimrita #NimritaKumari pic.twitter.com/A9etiihvcP — Adnan Bangash 🇵🇰 (@AdnanBa70583399) November 7, 2019

Some called out those who questioned her character.

They already damaged her & her families reputation by throwing too much dirt. I wonder not just black sheep of society with university management but police too took part to assassinate her character and today they say she is murdered & possibly rape #JusticeForNimrita — Saif Samejo (@SaifSamejo) November 6, 2019

Nimrita Kumari was raped & then murdered. 💔

How can this happen in girls hostel of University where always other girls & staff present. Why authorities made us believe she committed suicide. The guilty in this case must be found and punished publicly.#JusticeForNimrita pic.twitter.com/fQj3uHrAiI — Nazar Phulpoto (@PhulpotoNazar) November 7, 2019

Without medical report in hand, how VC, DIG and SP were speculating on possible murder of Chandika Medical college’s female student? And now since the report is out, what’s their response?#JusticeForNimrita — Mahesh Kumar (@MaheshRabari11) November 7, 2019

