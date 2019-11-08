Web Analytics
Pakistanis demand justice for medical student Nimrita Kumari

Nimrita Kumari Murder Case

Pakistanis want justice for medical student Nimrita Kumari after her final autopsy report confirmed she was raped and killed.

Kumari, a final year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16.

According to the final postmortem report released, Kumari’s death was caused by suffocation as asphyxial signs caused by a ligature on the neck were seen during the autopsy. The report confirmed the presence of male DNA samples on her body and clothes.

People took to Twitter to demand that the culprits must be punished.

Some called out those who questioned her character.

