Here’s how Pakistanis can help and donate to the Palestinian cause

As Israel intensifies its offensive over Gaza, indiscriminately destroying buildings including a 12-storey structure that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, and leaving hundreds dead, Palestinian families are left buried under tragedy.

Over the course of the week, Israeli airstrikes have killed close to 200 Palestinians and injured more than 1,200 others, the Palestinian Health Ministry has reported. This unimaginable violence has left hospitals and emergency services reeling under the pressure of the increased need for immediate aid.

While social media can make a difference by amplifying important, credible voices, you can also make a tangible change on the ground by extending monetary and material help to Palestinians. ARY News reached out to several organizations to verify their credibility and is working to compile a list of verified sources to help Palestine.

Here are some credible organizations to reach out to, compiled with the help of the Pakistan for Palestine initiative on Instagram.

Baitussalam Welfare Trust

All donations and aid provided to Baitussalam reach Palestine directly through their collaborations with the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkish Diyanet Foundation, and several other Turkish governmental organizations that have teams deployed in Palestine, Huzaifa Rafique told ARY News.

Baitussalam is involved in providing first aid medical relief to those in need, including the provision of ambulances which will be active on the ground in Palestine shortly. They are also currently involved in providing food rations, including ready-cooked meals to those affected.

You can donate via bank transfer. Details are as follows:

Account Title: Baitussalam Welfare Trust

SADAQAH MEEZAN BANK

Account Number: 0127-0102494084

IBAN: PK22MEZN0001270102494084

SWIFT CODE: MEZNPKKA

ZAKAT MEEZAN BANK

Account Number: 0127-0102494031

IBAN: PK95MEZN0001270102494031

SWIFT CODE: MEZNPKKA

Please note that these are general donations and will also help Palestine, however, if you want your donations to exclusively help Palestine, make sure you contact Baitussalam through email or WhatsApp to inform them. Contact details are as follows:

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +92-320-7872264

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA)

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) is directly linked to the Islamic Medical Associations of Muslim countries surrounding Palestine, including Jordan among others, a representative for the organization told ARY News. Any donations made to PIMA are therefore sent to these Associations who then direct them to Palestinian relief efforts.

You can donate to PIMA on the following Meezan Bank details:

Account Title: PIMA Relief Fund Karachi

Account Number: 0120-0100075224

IBAN: PK74MEZN0001200100075224

Swift Code: MEZNPKKA

Alkhidmat Foundation

Alkhidmat Foundation has partnered with a Turkish organization to kickstart a donation drive to support the Palestinian cause directly from Pakistan, ARY News has learned. There are multiple ways to contribute.

You can call Alkhidmat Foundation on +92 42 3595 7260 and request their representatives to collect your donations from your doorstep. You can drop off your donations at their offices across Pakistan. You can find detailed addresses here. You can send your donations to Alkhidmat Foundation directly through a bank transfer as well. Details are as follows:Account Title: ALKHIDMAT WELFARE SOCIETY

Bank Name: Mezan Bank LTD – Jamshed Road, Karachi.

Branch Code: 0157

ACCOUNT NO.: 0157-0103102664

IBAN: PK48MEZN0001570103102664

SWIFT CODE: MEZNPKKA

Make sure to share your “Transaction advice/Bank deposit slip” or credit card’s order number for getting the proper computerized receipt at the following number: 0322-2225159, which belongs to Mr. Inayatullah Ismail, Senior Manager RMD at Alkhidmat Foundation.

Fatih Foundation

The Fatih Foundation is an organization registered under the FBR registered and the Society Registration Act of 1860. According to a representative, Fatih Foundation has signed verified MoU’s with Turkish organizations including Minber-i-Aqsa, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and Ummet Vakfi to help Palestine.

You can donate on the following details:

Account Title: Fatih Foundation

Meezan Bank

Account Number: 0104-0104885574

IBAN: PK44MEZN00 0104 0104885574

They also accept donations through Jazz Cash and EasyPaisa services.

Jazz Cash Account Title : Owais hassan

Account Number : 0312 2793362

Easy Paisa Account Title : Owais hassan

Account Number : 0312 2793362

This is a developing story and more details will be added as more organizations are verified as credible sources to channel aid to Palestine.

