KARACHI: A list of 1500 people who have returned from coronavirus afflicted Iran was presented in a high-level meeting of Sindh Government functionaries, the meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

The meeting concluded on Thursday amid Chief Secretary Sindh, Health Minister, Chief Minister Sindh and advisor to Sindh Government after the confirmation of coronavirus’s existence in the province

Mayor Karachi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary Health along with others belonging to relevant authorities.

The attendees were told that a World Health Organisation (WHO) approved coronavirus prevention kit was being distributed in hospitals across the province, 52000 masks, and 1500 gloves have been dispatched.

It was decided in the meeting that those Pakistani’s that are yet to return from Iran will not be allowed to return to the country till the threat subsided, told the Sindh Government spokesman.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi urged the people having “fever, cough, shortness of breath or any flu symptom” to avoid public gatherings.

He said: “I have taken opinion from Ulema that for the sake of community well being they can perform prayers at home & avoid Jumma congregation so as not to put other people at risk.”

