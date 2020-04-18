221 Pakistanis stranded in Indonesia return home

ISLAMABAD: As many as 221 Pakistanis stranded in Indonesia due to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of airlines operations returned to the homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, a special flight of the national flag carrier PK-8889 brought the stranded countrymen from Jakarta airport to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

He maintained that all the passengers have been shifted to a quarantine centre for screening and testing them for the COVID-19.

They will be allowed to leave for their homes if their test results return negative, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on April 8, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had brought back 136 stranded Pakistani nationals from Baghdad through a special flight.

PIA’s special flight PK-9814 had brought back home the Pakistani nationals stuck in Iraq owing to suspension of international flights to the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

The special flight had reached Islamabad airport on Wednesday morning, where doctors examined and screened the passengers.

The passengers include disabled persons, women, children and elderly people. All the passengers and crew members had been shifted to a quarantine centre established at a local hotel.

