Over 6,700 Pakistanis languishing in jails of Gulf countries, NA told  

ISLAMABAD: A report presented by the Interior Ministry in the National Assembly on Monday raveled that as many as 6,738 overseas Pakistanis were languishing in jails of different Gulf countries, ARY News reported.

The report states that the highest number of Pakistanis imprisoned abroad is in Saudi Arabia at 3, 184.

As per the report, 2,765 Pakistani expatriates were jailed in United Arab Emirates, 417 in Uman, 118 in Bahrain, 99 in Kuwait and 96 in Qatar

Earlier on January 13, a total of 10, 896 Pakistanis were languishing in prisons of 28 countries. Of them, according to data, 6,211 Pakistanis had been held guilty on various charges in absence of any kind of legal aid by Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad, whereas 4, 500 had cases still pending against them.

Read More: Over 10,000 Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails sans legal aid

Of the total, 4,120 Pakistani inmates face charges of drug smuggling, while 1,195 had been detained for travelling without necessary documents and 1,737 for abduction and theft.

The United Arab Emirates, Oman, China, India, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Russia, Portugal, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Italy, Greece and France, Canada, Hungry, Australia, Bahrain and Afghanistan were among the countries where such a large number of Pakistanis are imprisoned.

Comments

comments