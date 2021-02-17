Pakistanis living in Norway allowed to keep dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark decision, the Pakistan government on Wednesday has allowed its citizens living in Norway to keep dual nationality, ARY News reported.

The move was taken after the federal government received complaints on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal on the issue on January 25.

The “government has approved dual nationality arrangement with Norway,” said a notification issued on Wednesday by the Interior Ministry. This means that residents can keep citizenship to both countries.

In January 2020, Norway allowed its citizens to keep dual nationality. The law change meant that foreign citizens no longer have to relinquish their original citizenship in order to become Norwegian citizens

