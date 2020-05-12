200 more Pakistanis stranded in Qatar return home

PESHAWAR: At least 200 more Pakistanis stranded in Qatar owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of flight operations returned to homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, a special flight of the national flag carrier PK-8290 brought the stranded countrymen from Doha to Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

He maintained that the officials of CAA have shifted all the passengers to a quarantine facility established at a local hotel for screening and testing them for the COVID-19.

Earlier today, a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 120 stranded Pakistanis had left the Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The flight will bring back 120 Pakistanis including 66 students who were stranded in Bangladesh after international air travel was suspended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, was present at Shah Jalal Airport to oversee arrangements for the flight and to bid farewell to passengers. Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador had underscored the importance the Government of Pakistan attached to the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from all over the world.

