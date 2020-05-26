176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home tomorrow: Foreign Office  

LAHORE: A batch of 176 Pakistanis stranded in India owing to coronavirus lockdown would return to the country on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

According to a statement issued from Foreign Office, another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 lockdown will return home via Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday.

These Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian States including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Delhi due to the extended lockdown and closure of Attari-Wagah border following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The foreign office said that in line with the Prime Minister’s directions, for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan.

The Pakistan High Commission also facilitated and coordinated logistics for transfer of these Pakistanis to Attari from more than twenty different Indian cities, amid the lockdown.

More than 400 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated from India via Attari-Wagah border since 20 March 2020.

The ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue till the repatriation of all remaining stranded Pakistanis.

