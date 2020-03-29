Five Pakistanis stranded in India return homeland

LAHORE: Five Pakistanis stranded in India owing to coronavirus pandemic returned homeland through Wagah border crossing on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Pakistani High Commissioner in New Delhi said that these people had arrived India on medical visas and were stuck in New Delhi due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

He maintained that they were taking every possible measure for early return of the Pakistanis stranded in India.

Earlier on March 28, an international flight carrying 170 Pakistanis stranded in Bangkok had landed at Islamabad International Airport amid suspension of flight schedule due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read More:Coronavirus: 170 Pakistanis stranded in Bangkok return home

According to details, a Thai Airways flight TG-349 had landed at the airport carrying Pakistani trapped at Bangkok airport.

The people had been trapped at Bangkok airport since March 21 due to cancellation of flights amid coronavirus outbreak.

The passengers had been tested at the airport for the virus symptoms by specially designated health officers and it had been decided to quarantine all the returnees.

