132 Pakistanis stranded in Jordan return home

FAISALABAD: As many as 132 Pakistanis stranded in Jordan owing to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of flight operations returned to homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, a special flight of the national flag carrier PK-8230 brought the stranded countrymen from Amman to Faisalabad International Airport.

He maintained that 13 Jordanian soldiers have also arrived in the country through the flight for military training. The spokesperson said that of the Pakistani passengers, 60 belonged to Tableeghi Jamaat.

Read More:

Earlier on June 4, 116 more Pakistanis stranded in Turkey due to coronavirus pandemic and suspension of flight operations had returned to homeland through a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Airport sources had said that a special flight of the national flag carrier had brought the stranded countrymen from Ankara to Faisalabad International Airport.

The sources had maintained that out of the total, 55 passengers had been shifted to a quarantine facility established in Chanute while 59 passengers had been shifted to quarantine centres established at four different hotels in the city for screening and testing them for the COVID-19.

