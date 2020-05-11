250 more Pakistanis stranded in Malaysia return home

PESHAWAR: As many as 250 more Pakistanis stranded in Malaysia due to COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of airlines operations returned to homeland via a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, a special flight of the national flag carrier PK-895 brought the stranded countrymen from Kuala Lumpur to Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

He maintained that all the passengers have been shifted to a quarantine facility established at a local hotel for screening and testing them for the COVID-19.

They will be allowed to leave for their homes if their test results return negative, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on April 16, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said the government will be bringing more stranded Pakistanis through special flights from next week.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister had said that initially, it was difficult to bring back more people due to lack of facilities.

“Pakistan did not have enough testing capacity and quarantine facilities. We have to fix all these issues before bringing stranded nationals back to Pakistan,” he had added.

