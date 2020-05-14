Pakistan’s car sales fall to zero in April due to lockdown

KARACHI: Car production and sales fell to zero in April because of the lockdowns enforced by the federal and provincial governments to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (Pama), 10MFY20 proved to be one of the worst months for the auto sector as the overall car production and sales registered 52 per cent decline year-on-year basis.

The lockdown resulted in closure of plant operations along with car dealerships across the country.

In comparison, local auto manufacturers had sold 19,363 units in the month of April last year.

The government had shuttered the economy when the coronavirus struck the country, suspending production and trading activities by imposing lockdown from the third week of March to stem the coronavirus.

The government, however, started easing lockdown restrictions from May 9, opening up various sectors. It issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

According to the PAMA, a similar trend is expected in May as restrictions are yet to ease for car manufacturers and dealers.

