Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases soar to 25,837

ISLAMABAD: The number of total coronavirus deaths in the Pakistan on Friday soared to 594 after the country reported new 35 deaths in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have mounted to 25,837. Of these, 9,093 were reported in Sindh, 9,195 in Punjab, 3,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,495 in Balochistan, 521 in Islamabad, 388 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 76 in Azad Kashmir.

So far 7,530 patients have recovered from the virus, while 17,713 are still being treated at the hospitals and the quarantine facilities across the country.

In last 24 hours, 11,993 tests were conducted in the country to detect the virus. The total number of the tests now stand at 2,57,247.

PM Khan announces to lift lockdown from Saturday

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that the government has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from Saturday.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of people.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

